Ryan Armour hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Armour had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even for the round.

Armour tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armour hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.