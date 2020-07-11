-
-
Russell Knox putts himself to an even-par second round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Russell Knox hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Russell Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Russell Knox at 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Knox's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.