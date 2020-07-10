-
Russell Henley posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and finished the round bogey free. Henley finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 9 under; and Nick Taylor is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Russell Henley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Henley's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
