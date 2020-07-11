In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Sabbatini hit his 82 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.