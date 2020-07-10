In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 154 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Sloan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 2 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 over for the round.