Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 118th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Streb hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Streb had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 200-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.