Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 135th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Shelton hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Shelton hit his 220 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

Shelton tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.