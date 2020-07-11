In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Rob Oppenheim's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

Oppenheim got a double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Oppenheim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oppenheim's his second shot went 15 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.