In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Fowler's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Fowler chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Fowler at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Fowler had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.