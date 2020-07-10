Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Werenski's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.