Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Mickelson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mickelson at 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson had a great 316-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Mickelson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.