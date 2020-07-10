In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 15th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

Malnati hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Malnati's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Malnati hit his 104 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.