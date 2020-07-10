  • Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Peter Malnati nearly holes his 199-yard tee shot, landing his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
