Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Chase Seiffert, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
Kizzire got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
