Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
Rodgers missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
