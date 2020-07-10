-
Patrick Reed comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Sam Burns and Adam Hadwin; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Patrick Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Reed's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
