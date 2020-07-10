-
Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay eagles No. 5 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay makes a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Cantlay hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
