-
-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.