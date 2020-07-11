In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 130th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Watney's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Watney hit his 87 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Watney's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.