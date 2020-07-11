Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.