In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 129th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lashley's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Lashley hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.