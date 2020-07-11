MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Daffue hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Daffue had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daffue's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Daffue had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Daffue to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Daffue's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.