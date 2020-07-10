Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.