Michael Kim shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 129th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter, Sam Burns, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
