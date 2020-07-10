-
Max Homa rebounds from poor front in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Max Homa got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Homa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
