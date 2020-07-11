-
Maverick McNealy shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 115th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
McNealy got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 2 over for the round.
McNealy had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.
