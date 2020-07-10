-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 135th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 6 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.