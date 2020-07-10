In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 129th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.