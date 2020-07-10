-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Matthew Fitzpatrick on having Jim “Bones” Mackay on the bag prior to Workday
Prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick reacts to having Jim “Bones” Mackay caddie for him at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
