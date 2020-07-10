In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.