-
-
Matt Wallace comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wallace finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Matt Wallace's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Wallace had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Wallace's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wallace had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.