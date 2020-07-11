Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kuchar's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.