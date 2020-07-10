In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Jones's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.