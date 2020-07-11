-
Matt Every shoots 1-over 66 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Every hit 5 of 13 fairways and 8 of 16 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 157th at 10 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Every hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Every got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Every to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Every's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Every hit his 241 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
