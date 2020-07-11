In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 138th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Trainer's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Trainer's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Trainer hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Trainer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Trainer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.