Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 17 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day in 153rd at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Hubbard hit his 77 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.