Mark Anderson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Anderson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Anderson hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Anderson's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Anderson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Anderson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.