Marc Leishman shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Highlights
Marc Leishman birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 135th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.
Leishman got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.
