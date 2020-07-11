In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-5 11th, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Hughes hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hughes's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

Hughes his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.