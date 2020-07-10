In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 115th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

List got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, List hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, List got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing List to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, List's tee shot went 158 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 4 over for the round.