Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Donald hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Donald's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 158 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
