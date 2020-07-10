Lucas Bjerregaard hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 153rd at 10 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Bjerregaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bjerregaard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Bjerregaard's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Bjerregaard had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bjerregaard chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bjerregaard at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bjerregaard's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.