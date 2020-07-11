-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Oosthuizen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oosthuizen's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's his second shot went 25 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
