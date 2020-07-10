In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter, Sam Burns, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 11th, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Griffin his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Griffin chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.