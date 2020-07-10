-
-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee rebounds from poor front in second round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kyoung-Hoon Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lee's 182 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.