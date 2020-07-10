In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 166 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.