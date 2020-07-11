Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Tway's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Tway chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Tway had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tway's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.