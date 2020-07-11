In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round in 2nd at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streelman's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Streelman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 8 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 9 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 under for the round.