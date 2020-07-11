-
Kevin Stadler shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 143rd at 10 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.
Stadler got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Stadler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Stadler had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.
Stadler hit his tee shot 302 yards to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.
