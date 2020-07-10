Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 152nd at 10 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Keith Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Mitchell hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 101 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 over for the round.