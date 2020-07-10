In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Bradley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bradley's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Bradley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.