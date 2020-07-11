  • Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Workday Charity Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at Workday

    In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.