Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Kevin Streelman; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Justin Thomas's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a 363 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
